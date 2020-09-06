New ward panels, area sabhas within two months of BBMP elections

N Manjunatha Prasad was appointed as Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), for the third time in June 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. DH’s Rasheed Kappan talks to Prasad about his outlook on the Covid situation in the city as well as other critical issues facing the Palike.

Why was the Covid-19 battle not waged from the grassroots by involving ward committees and the like from the start?

Initially, during the lockdown period, there were very few cases. All that was required was to arrange manpower for contact-tracing of positive cases, identify and clearly demarcate containment zones, and quarantine watch. But once the unlock period started, a lot of people started coming from outside the state and country. Many economic activities opened up and when people mixed, suddenly we saw a spike in the cases.

We adopted an aggressive approach by getting a detailed survey of the households, screening and testing patients with co-morbidities and those with symptoms of ILI (Influenza-Like Illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection). Only when cases increased, did the need for booth-level committees at the ward level arise.

Pourakarmikas, left without basic safety kits, had to go on a strike to procure them. Why did the Palike wait until a large number of positive cases among them to respond?

We have been taking care of the pourakarmikas much better than any of the other municipal corporations. We are the only municipal corporation in the state where salaries are paid directly to their bank accounts without any contractor. We took a decision to test all the pourakarmikas. Now, the state wants to replicate this in the other corporations. As for safety kits, we have given them face shields, masks, and gloves. In the initial days, I don’t know what happened because I was not there.

To return to ward committees, you had given the idea a big push in your earlier tenure. But many have largely remained grievance redressal forums. Many members are untrained too...

Ward committees, formed in all 198 wards, are active and meetings are being held once a month. But more training is required for members to know their roles and responsibilities. We have to empower much more than what is being done now. The committees should not be just to conduct a monthly meeting. They should be involved in the preparation of the entire development plan for their ward and be given financial powers of implementation to make it meaningful. Going a step further, they should activate area sabhas (booth-level committees).

The ward committees were formed in a hurry in 2017, not following a democratic selection process. Will the next set of ward panels have greater participation of active citizens?

Prasad: Naturally, this will happen. Even though the legislation was there, the panels were constituted much later and they did not have much time. In the next tenure, committees will be formed within the first one or two months of the new council taking over. I am sure that we will go a step below and have area sabhas too.

People argue that the BBMP should be an autonomous body. But is this possible when the Palike is so reliant on government grants?

Total autonomy will happen if you are self-sufficient, generate your own resources, and you spend the way you want, for which people have given you the mandate. But in reality, that is not happening, especially when your resources are limited and your aspirations are very high. We have to look towards the government for funding and that naturally comes with conditions. If you are more realistic, clearly balance your supply and demand, governance will be good.