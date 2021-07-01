Newly formed RV University begins admissions

RV University, Karnataka's newest private varsity, is set to start admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses for the 2021-22 academic year.

The state government had conferred the private university status on RV University in 2019 and issued a gazette notification on June 16, 2021.

In a news release, the university said it would offer nine degree programmes in the Schools of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Design and Economics and Finance. These three inter-disciplinary schools will offer a range of specialisations and an interesting mix of majors-minors to suit student choices.

The Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST) has named its president Dr M K Panduranga Setty the chancellor of the university and its secretary A V S Murthy the pro-chancellor. It has also appointed Professor Y S R Murthy the first vice-chancellor of the RVU. D P Nagaraj, the joint secretary of the RSST, has been named the pro-vice-chancellor from the trust's side while Prof Dwarika Prasad Uniyal was appointed the pro-vice-chancellor and dean of the School of Economics and Finance.

Prof Murthy said: "We are strongly committed to the ideals of liberal education mentioned in the New Education Policy 2020. We have recruited highly qualified faculty members and created impressive physical infrastructure. We have also forged collaborations with industry, civil society as well as top-class universities across the world which will open many interesting opportunities for our students."