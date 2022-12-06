NGT asks authorities to take steps to prevent entry of polluted water into Doddaballapur lakes

A joint committee appointed by the NGT to study pollution of two lakes (Chikkatumukuru and Nagarakere lake) in Doddaballapur Taluk has suggested that Bengaluru Rural District authorities should take immediate steps to prevent entry of untreated sewage water into water bodies and set up STPs at the earliest.

The Southern Bench of the NGT had formed the joint panel after hearing a petition on pollution in both lakes.

The joint panel found that untreated water enters into the both lakes and pollute it. There is urgent need to build Sewage Treatment Plants(STPs) to prevent entry of untreated domestic and municipal waste water into water bodies, the panel suggested.

The panel in its report also recommended for shifting some sewer lines to prevent entry of polluted water into lakes.

The Chikkatumukuru lake comes under Zilla Panchayat Bengaluru Rural District and close to Beshettihalli Town Panchayat and it spread around 33 acres. The water from Beshettihalli Town Panchayat entering to the lake, said the report.

Nagarakere lake come under Doddaballapur Municipal Council limits and it spread about 185 acres. The untreated water from Doddaballapur Municipal is entering into lake and there is a need to set up STP urgently, the joint committee said in its report.