NGT cancels nod to Bengaluru Godrej project

The NGT also sought a fresh action taken report by the Karnataka government on Kaikondrahalli lake and Kasavanahalli lake following a report by a four-member committee headed by the KSPCB Chairman

Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 04 2020, 00:01am ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2020, 00:01am ist
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday cancelled the environment clearance given to apartments by Godrej coming up near Kaikondrahalli lake on Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru for violation of environmental rules.

The principal bench headed by Justice Adarsha Kumar Goel cancelled the green clearances of Godrej Reflections (Phase-1) and Godrej Lake Gardens (Phase-2), coming up close to the lake’s southern side.

The bench’s ruling came while hearing a petition filed by H P Rajanna and Mahadevapura Abhivriddhi Samraskshane Samiti (MAPSAS).

The petitioners challenged the clearance granted by the Karnataka State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (KSEIAA) to the housing project, which they alleged was in breach of environmental norms, violation of buffer zone regulations and municipal laws. The environment clearance was granted in January last year, against which an appeal was pending. 

