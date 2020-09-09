NGT constitutes new panel to study green nod to Godrej properties in Bengaluru

The National Green Tribunal has constituted a new joint committee to look into alleged violation and other details into environmental clearance granted to a high-rise luxury project by Godrej Properties Limited and Wonder Projects Development Private Limited near Kaikondrahalli lake at Kasavanahalli, Varthur Hobli in Bengaluru.

The tribunal headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted the new panel following different observations made by earlier two panel.

The new panel will comprise officials from BDA, BBMP, State Wetland Authority and State Pollution Control Boar, nominee of Irrigation & Flood Control Department and representatives of Ministry of Environment and Forests and Central Pollution Control Board.

The committee may visit the site, look into the earlier reports and the above points, particularly size of the project, compliance of statutory rules relating to buffer zone/wetland and furnish its report within two months of its first meeting to the NGT, the order said.

The NGT constituted fresh panel after earlier two commiittee gave different views on the alleged violation by the developers said Ramprasad, Advocate representing Mahadevapura Abivraddi Samrakhane Samiti one of petitioner of the case.

The next hearing will come up for hearing on January 15, 2021.

Earlier the Supreme Court quashed the NGT order cancelling the green clearence given to the project and asked the green panel to reconsider the matter.

Prior to that, the NGT, while cancelling environment clearance, had ruled that the construction would fall within the buffer zone of the Kaikondrahalli lake and therefore is violative of the zoning laws.

The order came on a petition filed by Bengaluru resident H P Rajanna against the project, Godrej Reflections, being built at Kasavanahalli village in Varthur Hobli in Bengaluru Urban district.

Rajanna challenged a State Environment Impact Assessment Authority order dated January 10, 2018, granting an EC to the project at survey nos. 61/2, 62 and 63/2, Kasavanahalli village, Varthur Hobli, Bengaluru East Taluk and Bengaluru district.

The petition had stated that the construction lies in the buffer zone of the Kaikondrahalli lake, apart from one primary and two secondary ''rajkulewas'' (storm-water drains).