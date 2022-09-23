NGT forms joint committee to address issue of waste processing unit near Bengaluru's Electronic City

The National Green Tribunal has formed a joint committee and sought suggestions from it to address the issue of pollution in Chikkanagamangala waste processing plant near Electronic City.

The Principal Bench of the NGT, headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, in its order said that a joint committee—formed by Central Pollution Control Board Regional Director, Regional officer from the Ministry of Environment and Forest and State Pollution Control Board (SPCB)—will look into the matter and take remedial action in accordance with law.

The SPCB will be the nodal agency for compliance.

The NGT was hearing a case related to the plant’s functioning. Electronic City residents had demanded the Chikkanagamangala waste processing plant be closed, alleging that it violated environmental norms.

The residents also complained that the stench emanating from the plant made the neighbourhood inhospitable.

“The Committee may meet within one month, take stock of the factual situation and prepare an action plan to remedy the situation for which BBMP will bear the cost. An action taken report be filed within two months,” the order said.

The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) had told the Bench that the construction of a leachate treatment plant inside the waste processing unit was underway, and that the work would be completed in six months.

Expressing its unhappiness, the bench said, “We find it difficult to accept the stand of the BBMP that there is no leakage from the sewage plant in question. The fact that work order has now been issued for construction of leachate plant itself shows that currently leachate is not properly treated. There are contradictions is the explanation about current handling of the leachate.”

“It is stated that 300 tonne per day wet waste is being received for processing in the plant, wherein about 80% is leachate,” the tribunal observed, saying that the “consent for the plant” was given for only 20KLD (kilolitres per day) capacity, with the condition that no more waste was to be generated. According to the NGT’s order, any extra waste was to be collected on the premises and “disposed of through STP of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB)”.

“It is explained that though earlier leachate was being disposed through BWSSB but now there is some private arrangement which is against consent terms,” the NGT said. “There is nothing to show what such arrangement is and whether it meets the environmental norms. The State Pollution Control Board is also unable to provide any assistance in this regard.”