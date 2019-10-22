NGT seeks report on Bellandur Lake from state

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked the state government to submit a status report on steps taken to clean Bellandur Lake and to prevent the entry of sewage water into the waterbody.

Hearing a batch of petitions on Monday filed by Rajya Sabha MP Kupendra Reddy and others, the principal bench headed by Justice Adarsha Kumar Goel said the status report should contain removal of sludge from the lake, up-gradation of sewage treatment plants ( STP)s, and money spent for upkeep the lake.

Noting that the case has been pending since 2016, the tribunal said the government should update about the action taken against the officials responsible for the pollution in the lake.

The advocate representing the government claimed that treated water was being sent to the villages for irrigation and recharge of groundwater level.

However, the petitioner complained that the authorities concerned failed to fence the waterbody, and not even single direction of the Justice Santosh Hegde headed expert committee was followed.

The matter was posted to November 27 for further hearing.