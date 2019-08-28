NGT sets August 31 deadline for plastic ban

The National Green Tribunal's state-level committee has set August 31 deadline for the government to enforce the ban on plastic, as defined by three government orders issued over the past three years.

Noting that the provisions of the orders have not been enforced in the state despite the orders dating back to 2016, the committee has told the enforcing authorities to implement the ban strictly.

The ban comes into effect at houses, industries, courts, airports, educational institutions as well as commercial and healthcare establishments.

The circular has advised various departments concerned with enforcement to give wide publicity to the deadline. The manufacturers, distributors, retailers as well as users of plastic will be penalised for violating the rules, the circular added.

The government's 2017 circular had advised officials to seize even the so-called "biobased" or biodegradable plastic, from shops and establishments. It observed that the ink used to print on the plastic materials contained lead.