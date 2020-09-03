Night-long rains expose city’s infrastructure woes

Moderate rainfall all through Tuesday night and in the early hours of Wednesday across Bengaluru once again exposed the city’s poor infrastructure.

The battered civic structures left residents and motorists fuming at the authority over their poor quality. Intense rain for a few minutes in the afternoon caused misery to residents living on the main roads of Gandhinagar that were left dug up for smart city project several months ago. A car was seen sinking in the slush during the rains.

Locals took nearly two hours to drag the car out of the slush.

“It has been six months since they dug up the road and they haven’t completed the work yet. This has caused water problems, telephone and internet issues. Commuting or parking our vehicles on this road has become an everyday nightmare,” bemoaned a resident.

DH reached out to BBMP (West Zone) officials for comment over the delay in work, but nobody responded to the calls. The downpour flooded the underpasses in Okalipuram and Tannery Road.

The India Meteorological Department said the city received 17.6 mm of rainfall. The KIA area recorded 2.0 mm of rains, while HAL airport recorded 7.3 mm of rainfall. BBMP officials said there were no complaints of trees or branches falling in the rains in any part of the city.