No BWSSB water in many parts of city on Jan 23

Nearly half the city will go without water on January 23 as BWSSB will take up repair works of Cauvery Water Supply Stations (CWSS) I,II and III stage pump houses at Torekadanahalli, Harohalli and

Tataguni.

Water supply will be affected in Yeshwantpur, Malleswaram, Mathikere, Gokul Extension, Jayamahal, Vasanthnagar, Muthyalanagar, R T Nagar, Sanjaynagar , Sadashivanagar, Hebbal, Bharathinagar, Sudhamanagar, Palace Gutthalli, Machalibetta, Fraser Town, Wilson Garden, Hombegowda Nagar, Pillanna Garden, Bannappa Park, Shivajinagar, Jeevan Bima Nagar, Chikklalbagh, Gavipuram, Byatarayanapura, Majestic, Kasturaba

Road, Madiwala, Yelachenahalli, Isro Layout, Poornaprajna Layout, Neelasandra,

KR Market, Sampangiramanagar Kumaraswamy Layout, Banashankari, Banashankari 2nd and 3rd stages, Jayanagar, J P Nagar, Banagirinagar, Basavanagudi, Okalipuram, Chamarajpet, Padmanabhanagar, Hoskerehalli, Byrasandra, Lingarajapuram, Janakiram Layout, R S Palya, Johnson Market, Adugodi, Domlur, BTM Layout, CLR,

Bapujinagar, Mysuru Road, Srirampuram, Indiranagar 1st Stage, Srinagar, Halasuru,

Shanthinagar, Koramangala, Vijayanagar, Cholurplaya Muneshwara Nagar,

V V Puram and surrounding areas.