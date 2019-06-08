No gym and pool in park, HC tells BBMP

The High Court has directed the BBMP to refrain from constructing facilities like a swimming pool and gymnasium inside the Gayatri Devi Park (Mariappanapalya Park) in Prakashnagar, Rajajinagar.

A division bench passed the interim order while hearing a PIL filed by J Srinivas and three others, who have moved the court challenging the construction of swimming pool, multi-purpose gymnasium and gazebos inside the park. The court also issued a notice to the state and the Palike.

The petitioners contended that the park is the only green lung space in the area and putting up permanent structures will convert it into a concrete jungle.

Further, they also submitted a representation to the MLA of Rajajinagar constituency, requesting him to not allow any construction within the park in view of the Karnataka Parks, Play Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985. However, the authorities concerned are going ahead with the construction, they said.

The court adjourned the hearing to June 21.