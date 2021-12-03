No Metro trains on Byappanahalli-MG Road Saturday evening

Namma Metro services between Byappanahalli and MG Road of the Purple Line will be suspended from 5 pm onward on Saturday. The services will be restored at 7 am on Sunday.

In a statement released on Friday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) cited civil maintenance works between Trinity and Halasuru stations for the disruption in services.

However, during this time, trains on Purple Line will be operated between MG Road and Kengeri Metro Stations as per the schedule. Metro services on Green Line will not be affected, BMRCL said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: