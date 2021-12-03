No Metro on Byappanahalli-MG Road Saturday evening

No Metro trains on Byappanahalli-MG Road Saturday evening

The BMRCL cited civil maintenance works between Trinity and Halasuru stations for the disruption in services

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 03 2021, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 16:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Namma Metro services between Byappanahalli and MG Road of the Purple Line will be suspended from 5 pm onward on Saturday. The services will be restored at 7 am on Sunday.

In a statement released on Friday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) cited civil maintenance works between Trinity and Halasuru stations for the disruption in services.

However, during this time, trains on Purple Line will be operated between MG Road and Kengeri Metro Stations as per the schedule. Metro services on Green Line will not be affected, BMRCL said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BMRCL
Namma Metro
Byappanahalli
MG Road
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

India's lower castes take cinematic centre stage

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

The metaverse is coming and world is not ready for it

 