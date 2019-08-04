No power backup at Whitefield Railway station

One of the biggest in the city, the Whitefield Railway Station is neglected by the authorities to an extent that there is no automatic power backup even.

This is apart from the station lacking most basic facilities. For instance, last week, during a scheduled power shutdown, the station went pitch dark as no automated power backup kicked in as should have been the case.

Commuters complained that the railway authorities are digging up a portion of one of the platforms close to the southern gate of the station. “Pits are being dug to build a walkway to the Kadugodi bus stop in the south side of the station. What if someone fell into one of the pits when the lights went off the other day?” wondered a regular commuter.

“As many as 40 trains stop at the station attracting thousands of commuters. Amidst all the campaigns running in the city to promote the suburban railway and with the number of passengers increasing on a daily basis, the facilities at the station remain inadequate,” said Sandeep Anirudhan, another regular at the station.

However, South Western Railway public relations deputy general manager E Vijaya said the railway will have power backup at the Whitefield Railway Station in another six months.