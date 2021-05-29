'Not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour worsened second wave'

People’s refusal to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour has worsened the pandemic second wave, said Dr Vivek Jawali, chief of cardiothoracic vascular sciences at Fortis Hospital, on Friday.

Interacting with media persons as part of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists virtual programme, Dr Jawali, a renowned cardiac surgeon, said: "Management of any pandemic comprises three parts or capacity.

“While the first two — governance and administration — by and large have done well, we have scored terribly low in a social capacity. I would say two on a scale of 100.

“As the virus is mutating fast and becoming highly infectious, methods such as social distancing, practising isolation and wearing of masks in a proper manner are some issues that people are hardly adhering to now. All of us need to work towards this to achieve complete control over the pandemic,” Dr Jawali said.

Busting myths around the black fungus infection, Dr Jawali said it has been around for ages and strikes only those with uncontrolled diabetes and those under a badly managed medicinal regime.

"Fearing infection, many people on their own consumed zinc and other minerals and vitamin supplements (immunity boosters) beyond the prescribed dose leading to hyper zinc levels in the body. Now, the fungus is proliferating on this zinc.

"Further, if you have uncontrolled diabetes and lack of hygiene, including changing or washing of face masks regularly, the fungus is bound to infect anyone," he said.

Drop in the ocean

Illustrating an anecdote from a famous mycologist who had predicted the possible outbreak of black fungus several years ago, Dr Jawali said: "If a pandemic erupts, in a couple of years, the black fungus may wipe out India. But if you look at the overall caseload compared to our total population, it is still a drop in the ocean.

“Yet we shall not disregard it and must ensure proper behaviour and personal hygiene to keep it under control,” Dr Jawali said.