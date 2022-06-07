Now, AI-driven robots will guide you at B'luru airport

Now, AI-driven robots will guide you at Bengaluru airport

Currently at the trial stage, 10 robots have been deployed at the airport to help guide passengers through the airport and answer basic queries

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 07 2022, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 19:32 ist
The robots will provide a variety of services which include providing information on the flight status, passenger convenience services, directional assistance, retail and F&B information. Credit: YouTube/Pavan Naik

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has introduced AI-driven assistance robots to enhance passenger experience.

Currently at the trial stage, 10 robots have been deployed at the airport to help guide passengers through the airport and answer basic queries, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The robot count will be increased in a calibrated manner and further developed over a period in terms of functionality and features, after gauging customer feedback, it said.

Bengaluru airport has partnered with Artiligent Solutions Pvt Ltd -- specialists in AI and Robotics -- to model the robots along with creating a customised passenger services software.

The default language of communication will be English, with additional regional and international languages in the offing, the airport said.

Bangalore International Airport Limited Chief Operating Officer Jayaraj Shanmugam said, "Pre-empting passenger requirements and complementing new-age technology with a focused customer-centric team approach has been our winning combination".

The robots will provide a variety of services which include providing information on the flight status, passenger convenience services, directional assistance, retail and F&B information, the statement said.

They shall navigate autonomously through the terminal and escort passengers to their desired locations. If due to any reason, the robot is unable to answer queries, passengers shall be immediately connected to the 'Airport Help Desk' via video call, on the robot screen itself, it stated. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Kempegowda International Airport

What's Brewing

India set to reintroduce cheetah by August

India set to reintroduce cheetah by August

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win

Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study

Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study

India ranks lowest in environmental performance index

India ranks lowest in environmental performance index

 