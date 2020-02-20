Now, BJP pitches for elevated corridor

Party MLAs representing Bengaluru on Wednesday decided to approach Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and seek budget allocations for the project aimed at decongesting the city and providing seamless connectivity.

Ministers and MLAs led by Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan held a detailed discussion at Vikasa Soudha.

Top officials and engineers from the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), which had prepared the blueprint, briefed the leaders on the technical details of the project.

The leaders then resolved that the project be taken up in phases along the lines of Namma Metro and hence decided to request the chief minister to allocate funds in the ensuing budget for the first phase.

The project spanning a total of 87 km will require about Rs 26,000 crore.

The MLAs felt that the state government may not be able to fund the entire project at present, and hence only the East-West (KR Puram-Yeshwantpur) corridor shall be taken up under the first phase.

First phase

The first phase requires about Rs 9,300 crore and the corridor will link KR Puram via Halasuru, Cantonment, Mehkri Circle with Yeshwantpur. The 29-km corridor will have six lanes, according to DyCM Ashwath Narayan.

Subsequently, two other phases will also be taken up so that the work can be executed over a duration of 10 years.

The deputy chief minister also told the leaders that the corridor will be multi-level along certain stretches.

Road on outskirts

The meeting also discussed the construction of a 120-km road at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore on the outskirts of Bengaluru, connecting the city with areas outside BBMP limits. The leaders also decided to approach PWD Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol for funds and sanction for the project.

The meeting was attended by ministers S T Somashekar, K Gopalaiah, Byrathi Basavaraj and MLAs Aravind Limbavali, S R Vishwanath, Uday Garudachar, S Raghu, Ravi Subramanya and M Satish Reddy.

Interestingly, Munirathna who had defected to the BJP from the Congress also took part in the meeting.

After assuming power last year, Yediyurappa had ordered scrapping of tenders for the three packages floated by the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government and directed Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to submit a fresh estimate of the project.