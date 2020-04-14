Now, book Uber to reach hospital, pharmacy

Uber on Tuesday partly resumed its operations to offer mobility facility to residents in four cities, including Bengaluru, who are travelling for essential services.

The company said that Uber Essential service has been operationalised in Bengaluru, Nashik, Gurugram and Hyderabad with necessary permits by the authorities. "All riders on Uber Essential are mandated to carry relevant documentation to validate their purpose of travel to authorities," it said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We urge people to stay safe and discourage non-essential travel. Through Uber Essential, we are selectively offering rides for essential services only to cater to crucial travel requirements in select cities.’’

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Uber said its drivers in the programme will be provided masks, gloves, sanitizers, and safety training. They’re also being issued curfew passes by local law enforcement authorities to ensure seamless movement to essential service locations.