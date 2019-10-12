Now, mayor inspects Bannerghatta Road on scooter

Mayor M Gowtham Kumar hopped onto a scooter and went around Bannerghatta Road on Friday in the second round of his survey of city roads.

The survey began from Jedi Mara Junction and covered many parts of the long arterial road. But the mayor’s instruction to fill the potholes on the road was met with a ready response from BBMP officials. According to them, the road was supposed to be repaired by Namma Metro since it’s laying metro lines. To this, the mayor said he would hold a meeting with the BBMP commissioner and the BMRCL managing director, and ask for completing the roadworks wherever metro works are underway.

The mayor had inspected the roads in the BBMP’s western zone last week, shortly after taking office.

Kumar later held a meeting at the BBMP’s Bommanahalli zonal office. He directed the BBMP officials to undertake rain relief works in consultation with the BWSSB. He particularly stressed the need to prevent sewage water from entering lakes through stormwater drains. The sewage water should be diverted through diversion channels, he said.

Kumar further instructed the officials to procure water suction machines for all the places that are prone to flooding after rains.