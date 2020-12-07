Now you can book seats in Vayu Vajra online

Passengers can book seats on the KSRTC app or at www.ksrtc.in

  Dec 07 2020
A passenger boards a Vayu Vajra bus at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on June 15, 2020. DH PHOTO/JANARDHAN B K

People travelling to the airport can now book seats in the BMTC’s Vayu Vajra buses online. 

The BMTC has resumed air-conditioned bus services to the Kempegowda International Airport on nine routes: HAL Main Gate, Whitefield TTMC, Banashankari TTMC, Kadugodi Bus Station, Electronics City, Chandapura, Kempegowda Bus Station, Mysuru Road Bus Station and DLF Apartment.

Passengers can book seats on the KSRTC app or at www.ksrtc.in. They have to show the ticket/booking SMS along with identity proofs. Those booking more than four seats will also get a discount of 5%, the BMTC said in a release. 

