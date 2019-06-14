OFCs removed in Mahadevapura

The BBMP conducted a footpath encroachment removal drive in Varthur ward on Thursday.

As many as 65 temporary and eight permanent encroachments were removed from various footpaths in the ward. The BBMP has been periodically conducting drives in Mahadevapura.

The drive was conducted along a 1.5-km stretch from Kundalahalli Gate to Shiridi Sai Colony.

"We will file complaints against the repeated offenders if they continue to encroach footpaths, despite several drives. The drive will be conducted in other wards as well over the next few days," said R L Parameshwariah, chief engineer, Mahadevapura.

Several dangling Optical Fibre Cables (OFCs) were removed from various places in Mahadevapura. However, not much details have been disclosed as the drive is still on.