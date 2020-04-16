'Offer Ramzan-special prayers at home'

'Offer Ramzan-special prayers at home'

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 16 2020, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 01:19 ist
Representative image. (DH Photo)

With Ramzan to begin just about 10 days from now, a body of Muslim jurists has advised the community to offer the special Tarawih prayers at home and pray for the welfare of the country. 

The Imarat-e-Shariah Karnataka has asked Muslims not to visit the mosques during the holy month or invite neighbours over for Tarawih prayers. Ameer-e-Shariat Karnataka, Sagheer Ahmed Rashadi, urged the members of the community to follow social distancing rules while buying/selling essential items.  

"All kinds of Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftaar (evening meal) parties should be completely avoided... Remember to help the poor and the needy... Also help your non-muslim neighbours who are in need," Rashadi said and appealed to Muslims to continue contributing to madrasas and mosques. 

Ramzan is set to begin on April 24 or 25 depending on the sighting of the moon. That means the first 10 days will be spent during the lockdown, which has been extended until May 3. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ramzan
Bengaluru
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Greenland ice sheet shrinks by record amount: Study

Greenland ice sheet shrinks by record amount: Study

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

 