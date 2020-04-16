'Offer Ramzan-special prayers at home'

With Ramzan to begin just about 10 days from now, a body of Muslim jurists has advised the community to offer the special Tarawih prayers at home and pray for the welfare of the country.

The Imarat-e-Shariah Karnataka has asked Muslims not to visit the mosques during the holy month or invite neighbours over for Tarawih prayers. Ameer-e-Shariat Karnataka, Sagheer Ahmed Rashadi, urged the members of the community to follow social distancing rules while buying/selling essential items.

"All kinds of Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftaar (evening meal) parties should be completely avoided... Remember to help the poor and the needy... Also help your non-muslim neighbours who are in need," Rashadi said and appealed to Muslims to continue contributing to madrasas and mosques.

Ramzan is set to begin on April 24 or 25 depending on the sighting of the moon. That means the first 10 days will be spent during the lockdown, which has been extended until May 3.