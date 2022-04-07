ARIs get 4 days to review zonal classification of roads

Officials asked to determine zonal classification of roads in four days

Zonal classification of roads — categorised into six from 'A' to 'F' — were arrived at based on the guidance value of the area

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 07 2022, 01:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 02:26 ist
Giving citizens the option of selecting the "zone" while paying property tax online had led to thousands of people under-assessing their property last year. Credit: DH Photo

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has given four days' time to the assistant revenue inspectors of all 198 wards to review the zonal classifications of all roads and take corrective actions.

The civic body is likely to take a final call on freezing the zones on the online property tax payment platform once the process is complete. 

The instruction was given at a meeting held on Wednesday by the BBMP's revenue division in response to a DH article titled 'Palike yet to plug tax portal loophole', published on Wednesday. 

Giving citizens the option of selecting the "zone" while paying property tax online had led to thousands of people under-assessing their property last year, knowingly or unknowingly.

This had resulted in revenue loss to the BBMP, which had then slapped notices on the citizens for dues and penalties running into lakhs and lakhs of rupees. 

This loophole in the BBMP's property tax payment digital platform was not plugged this year, too, despite heated discussions on the issue in the Assembly session.

When asked, the civic body had cited incorrect zonal classification of roads as the reason for not locking the zones. 

Zonal classification of roads — categorised into six from 'A' to 'F' — were arrived at based on the guidance value of the area.

While there are buildings in every street, the Stamps and Registration Department has guidance value only for main roads. 

There are concerns over the BBMP directing assistant revenue officers to fix zones for every street as it provides scope for irregularities. 

