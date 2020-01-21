Oil conservation month launched in Karnataka

The month-long fuel conservation campaign — Saksham 2020 — was inaugurated by home minister Basavaraj Bommai last week in the city.

Applauding the efforts of oil companies for their collective effort to spread awareness about oil conservation, Bommai said: “The economy, ecology and environment go hand-in-hand and our efforts should be need-based and not greed-based when it comes to the optimum use of petroleum products.”

D L Pramodh, executive director and state head, Indian Oil, said: “It is of vital importance that the message of conservation of oil and gas must be spread among as many people as possible. It should be passed on as a social responsibility, besides involving children and youngsters.”

Pramodh, also the state-level coordinator of the oil industry in Karnataka, said that research in new alternatives and better techniques to conserve oil and gas must be adequately funded and encouraged by the government as well as NGOs.

During Saksham-2019 more than 2,000 activities were conducted across the state and three students were selected as winners at the national-level competitions.