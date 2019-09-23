Ola, Uber drivers call for strike on Sept 30

As discontent against app-based aggregators refuses to die down, a new group of drivers has entered the ring threatening a city-wide strike on September 30 against the government’s failure to provide relief to drivers.

Namma Chalakara Trade Union has urged the government to regulate the app-based taxi aggregators or bring in new rules allowing them to operate on the model of auto-rickshaws by installing fare meters.

“We are not satisfied with Ola and Uber. Our earnings have dropped after the companies started offering own vehicles to drivers on lease. We want to offer regular taxi services. The government should listen to our demand as we are paying taxes as per rules,” Somashekhar K, the founder and president of the union, said.

He said the union, which has about 3,000 members, will hold a protest from 9 am to 4 pm on September 30.

“We are also demanding the government to provide group insurance to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers and implement other schemes announced in 2019-20 Budget. The Rs 50 crore ‘Sarathi Sooru’ scheme should be implemented at the earliest and the ‘Drivers Day’ should be observed in every district,” he said.

Previously union members had staged a protest in front of the transport commissioner’s office in Shanthingar, demanding action against the cab aggregators. This time the focus will be on building an alternative model where taxis will operate based on conventional fare meters, Somashekhar said.