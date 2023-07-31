On probing BBMP projects, govt eyes 'slow' option

The state government is planning to go "slow" on probing irregularities in BBMP projects, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said to be under pressure from some Congress MLAs to junk his earlier order of handing over all works to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Although Siddaramaiah signed an order on forming the SIT two weeks ago, the file has not yet reached the Urban Development Department (UDD), multiple sources told DH.

Forming an SIT to probe BBMP works was an assurance given by Siddaramaiah in the Assembly and outside to expose the alleged large-scale corruption during the BJP government's tenure. As a follow-up, he signed a note ordering the investigation and sent the file to the chief secretary’s office.

But, in what appears to be a possible change of mind, the government has not issued a formal order so far.

It’s learnt that a few Congress MLAs, at the behest of some bureaucrats, brought pressure on the chief minister not to order a probe into all works, saying it could be an “unfruitful exercise”.

However, officials say the probe hasn't been dropped, but the investigation will cover only select works shrouded in irregularities, instead of finding fault in every project.

According to the original plan, the government had planned to form five teams — each headed by an IAS officer — to investigate different departments of the BBMP. The government had briefed the plan to 14 retired engineers who would be part of the team. Such a proposal was first put forth by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

In all likelihood, the government may have thought that forming the SIT to investigate all works would be superfluous, as it has not made a major administrative reshuffle both in the UDD and the BBMP after coming to power. The exercise may also backfire if the SIT does not prove the existence of the "40% commission" charge levelled by the Congress party during the election campaigning.

So far, the government has ordered a thorough inquiry into all BBMP works executed by the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL). Apart from this, an inquiry has also been ordered on the Rs 305-crore project involving the construction and upkeep of three waste transfer stations.