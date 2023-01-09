Online petition opposes BBMP's flyover plan

An online petition opposed the BBMP’s plan to widen Sankey Road and build a flyover between Bhashyam Circle and Malleswaram 18th Cross.

A section of the residents met on Saturday to decide their next steps, which include writing to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to oppose the project that proposes to axe over 50 heritage trees.

“Over the past few years, Bengaluru has been plagued by poorly planned infrastructure projects leading to severe traffic bottlenecks. And for some reason, there seems to be an assumption that flyovers are the solution. This could not be farther from the truth,” the petition reads.

They felt the flyover will only cause more bottlenecks, reduce walkability and add to traffic congestion.

“There has been no public consultation and project details have not been shared with the public either. This is yet another example of ad hoc planning, and directly contravenes the provisions of the Comprehensive Bangalore Mobility Plan,” the petition said.

Residents also suspect the proposed work will remove footpaths being used by schoolchildren. “This flyover plan is not well thought out, is poorly planned and will not ease traffic congestion or remove the existing traffic bottlenecks. Cars will enter the flyover quickly, only to experience another bottleneck at the next intersection.”