Online system to clear dangerous trees

To put an end to the unregulated felling of trees in the city in the name of civic safety, the BBMP has directed its forest department to adopt an online system for receiving and processing requests for felling or trimming trees that pose a serious threat to life.

BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta, who held a meeting with officials of the forest and horticulture wings in the civic body, instructed them to focus on increasing the greenery. At the same time, he asked them to avoid delays in clearing trees and branches that pose a threat to the people, especially during rains.

H S Ranganatha Swamy, Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP, said the public can complain about tree-related issues on the Sahaya 2 app or at zonal or ward-level offices. “Once a complaint is received, the tree committee will visit the spot and take a decision on trimming or clearing the tree,” he said.

Stressing the need to develop parks, Gupta told officials to use the space on the road median and circles to increase greenery in the city. “Some of the parks in the city are well maintained. Many others are in a bad shape. Attention should be paid to maintaining major parks like JP Park, Freedom Park, Krishna Rao Park, Jayamahal Park and others,” he said.

The administrator said that some of the medians developed under the corproate social responsibility are not maintained by the respective firms. Such works should be taken over by the BBMP, he said.