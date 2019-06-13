Operators cheer DyCM’s word on carpool

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara’s endorsement of bike and carpooling app ‘Quick Ride’ has renewed the hopes of bike taxi aggregators, including Ola, whose operations were shut down owing to lack of legal provisions.

In a letter to the transport minister, Parameshwara said the government should recognise and support car and bikepooling ventures.

“About 6.5 lakh people or organisations have already used services of the app. The state government is also encouraging car pool / bike pool. I request you to consider their plea for recognition and give instructions to officials concerned on its operation,” he said in the letter, a copy of which is available with DH.

The move comes weeks after a report by a high-level committee stating that bike taxis were not viable. Citing rising bike accidents and greater number of two-wheelers in the city, the committee made of senior officials dealing with traffic congestion said allowing commercial operation of such vehicles would make people vulnerable.

Bike taxis have faced opposition from BMTC, autorickshaw union and cab drivers who have said that their revenue will be hit if the government legalises such entities.

While Quick Ride operates in a slightly different model than Ola or Uber, sources in the industry said the cab aggregators would be more than happy to offer such services. “They will rule the urban transport sector if bike taxis are allowed,” an expert said but declined to comment on whether it will affect public transport.

The Regional Transport Office had cracked down on Ola and Rapido, seizing more than 300 bikes offering such services. Officials have also filed a complaint against Rapido with cyber police, after the aggregator continued to run services despite the freeze.

Officials were not aware of the deputy chief minister’s recommendation. “We have not heard about it. Right now, we are working on shutting illegal operations run through back door mechanisms. If the government opens the main door, then it’s a policy decision we can’t question,” an official said.