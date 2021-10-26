Outcry after BDA razes 'illegal' structures in Karanth Layout

Following the Supreme Court order, BDA authorities on Monday razed several structures illegally built on the land notified for Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout in northern Bengaluru.

Amid the chaos, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) demolished a number of properties in Somashettyhalli, Dasarahalli. As BDA officials arrived with earthmovers and bulldozers, residents staged a protest and were supported by Dasarahalli MLA R Manjunath. Locals claimed they are unaware of the court order.

As the protest intensified, officials had to pause the demolition drive for some time, but they later resumed it with the arrival of police. Officials brought down four RCC structures and three makeshift sheds during the drive.

Objecting to the BDA’s move, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy accused the government of playing with people’s lives.

“I’ve communicated the problem of the residing in the area to the government several times,” Kumaraswamy said. “People build houses spending their life’s savings. BDA officials gave the NOC and allowed construction receiving bribes. The government has misinformed the court.”

BDA officials insisted that the demolition drive is in tune with the Supreme Court order. “We’re razing only illegal structures. All houses identified for demolition have been served with notices. No structure built after the Supreme Court judgement of August 3, 2018, can be retained,” BDA Engineer Member Dr H R Shantharajanna said.

Pointing out that this is the third demolition drive, another BDA engineer said they razed sheds during the first two drives and served notices on others. “But this time, we have demolished RCC structures as well,” the engineer said. “Going ahead, we’ll evict people and demolish buildings that are occupied.”

The engineer added that 45 structures have been razed and 500 buildings remain according to satellite images.