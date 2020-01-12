Over 4,246 homeless identified in Bengaluru

There are about 4,246 homeless people in the city, according to a study conducted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

The Palike, under the National Liveability Campaign, in coordination with the NGOs, conducted a survey on the urban poor and homeless in all its eight zones from November 2019.

Of the 4,346 homeless people, 3,380 are male and 857 female and nine sexual minorities, the study said.

The survey collected details like their age, sex, caste, their hometown, reasons for leaving home, usage of toilets, diseases and mental status.

It found that these people were living in public places such as railway station, bus station, footpaths and other empty plots.

The NGOs suggested the civic body set up 77 more shelter homes in all the zones, including separate centres for women.

Currently, there are about nine rehabilitation centres, which can accommodate only 250 homeless people.