Overnight rain batters South Bengaluru

A steady stream of rainfall between Sunday night and early Monday morning left many streets flooded, trees uprooted, and internet and power connectivity disrupted.

Rainfall accompanied by thunder pounded Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Bommanahalli, Koramangala, KR Puram and many other areas. The thundershowers hit South Bengaluru hard. Residents, especially those from South and East Bengaluru, took to social media to complain about power cuts and disruption in internet services.

On Tank Bund Road, Cottonpet, a large tree got uprooted and fell on a parked auto-rickshaw. Civic officials claimed there were no other complaints of damage to vehicles or property.

However, officials from the BBMP control room said many trees and branches had been uprooted in OMBR Layout, Wood Street, Domlur, Okalipuram, Sirsi Circle, KR Puram (near the government hospital), Subhash Nagar, TC Palya, Vinayaka Nagar, Battarahalli, Jayanagar (near the Rajiv Gandhi hospital) and ISRO Layout (Kumaraswamy Layout).

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city received 22.6 mm of rainfall, the Kempegowda International Airport 19.6 mm and the HAL airport 16.8 mm. The data for Monday’s rainfall wasn’t available at press-time.