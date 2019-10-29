Overnight rain leaves city in a mess

Incessant overnight rain and thunderstorms not only dampened the festive spirit of Bengalureans but left several upscale localities like Koramangala, HSR Layout, Ramamurthy Nagar, BTM Layout and central parts of the city flooded.

Hundreds of traders from Chickpet and Tharagupet in the Pete area who were keen to celebrate Deepavali, were distraught as their decorated shops were flooded with sewage water forcing women, children and motorists to wade through stinking knee-deep sewage.

Peeved by the sudden deluge and apathy of the civic bodies, several traders and residents were fuming at people's representatives and bureaucrats. A few even took to social media to criticise the authorities. On Sunday night alone, Bengaluru received 37.4 mm of rainfall while HAL airport received 40.6 mm.

Sources in the BBMP told DH that around eight localities in Bommanahalli zone and a few in Yelahanka zone were inundated. "Hundreds of traders in Chickpet and Tharagupet areas have incurred losses amounting to several crores. Shoppers are keeping away with sewage and flood water entering shops. I have never seen such a sight in the last 25-years,” said Deepak Mehta, a garment merchant from Chickpet.

The roads and lanes in the area, especially in front of the Chickpet Metro station, were filled with dark sewage water.

"The stink of rainwater mixed with sewage leaves you gasping for breath. I had to shift the pooja venue from my shop to my apartment in Hanumanthnagar,” Manish Kumar, a trader from Chickpet said. Sajjan Raj Mehta, trade activist and member of the FKCCI said the situation has gone from bad to worse. With 24.5 mm rainfall in Chickpet and Tharagupet area on Sunday night, all hell broke loose in the area known for its bustling business.

On Sunday night, the whole of Bengaluru was pounded by heavy rain, especially south, east and north. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) officials, the highest rainfall of 63.5 mm was recorded at Hoysala Nagar in Rammurthy Nagar limits followed by Bommanahalli with 62 mm and BTM Layout with 59 mm.

Lakkasandra in Koramangala limits received about 53 mm rainfall leaving several streets submerged. HSR Layout, which received 38 mm, was also inundated. Rain triggered flash floods due to clogged drains. Tagging both the mayor and the BBMP commissioner, a resident of HSR Layout questioned on Twitter, "Is this what you call by rain ready? Please do answer the residents of HSR Layout."