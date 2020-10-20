Overnight rains flood apartment, houses in Mallathahalli

The basement of an apartment in Mallathahalli and a few houses were flooded due to the overnight rains, while office-goers on Monday morning had a tough time commuting due to waterlogged roads.

Early in the morning, residents woke up to the sound of water gushing into their houses, while the flood submerged several vehicles in the apartment basement.

“There are no drains for the rainwater to flow and the place is flooded during heavy rains,” said a resident. “We have complained many times to the BBMP, but no action has been taken regarding the issue.”

The weakened retaining wall of the Vrishabhavathi canal near Kengeri has once again led to the flooding of Mysuru Road. Residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Chamarajpet, Hosakerehalli, Nayandahalli, Vijayanagar, Jayanagar, Hosur Road, Anekal and other places reported heavy rains.

BBMP officials rushed to BGS flyover on Mysuru Road to clear water accumulated on the flyover.

BBMP control room officials said besides one uprooted tree on Aramane Nagar 7th Cross and some broken branches in Jayanagar that has since been cleared, no other complaints have been reported.

Frustrated netizens posted pictures of waterlogged roads in Upadhyaya Layout of Nagadevanahalli.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) released a report showing incessant rainfall in the BBMP zones of Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli, South and Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Anjanapura received the highest rainfall of 65.5 mm, followed by Maruthi Mandira (63.5), Nagarbhavi (62), Kengeri (61.5), Bommanahalli Konanakunte (60.5) and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (54.5) until 8.30 am on October 19.