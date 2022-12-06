Padarayanapura road-widening project to begin soon, says minister

Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister V Somanna on Monday said the state government would soon start work on widening the Padarayanapura main road in the city, which residents have been opposing for years.

The 1.8-km stretch — from Mysuru Road (near Sirsi Circle flyover) to Vijaynagar Pipeline Road (near Vijayanagar metro station) — will be widened from the existing 30 feet to 80 feet. The project is estimated to cost Rs 240 crore, including land compensation.

After a meeting with the officials concerned, Somanna told reporters that the state government has taken all steps to address the issues raised by the residents on not demolishing any religious structures on the roadside.

He added that the road-widening project would ease the traffic movement in areas comprising Vijayanagara, Govindrajnagar and Chamrajpet Assembly constituencies.

Somanna said the process to start the road-widening work would be completed in a month’s time.

“This project was first conceived in 2017 and the BBMP had even invited tenders to execute the project. Then, the project was estimated at slightly more than Rs 40 crore. But the project met with stiff resistance from residents as they were misguided by a section of people on the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scheme."

He said the state, at present, has decided to match the compensation with the present market value of the property following Supreme Court directives on implementing such projects in the country.

Project details

Total length of road: 1.8 km

Road will be widened from 30 ft to 80 ft

Total land required to execute the project: 1,63,190 sq ft

Rs 140 crore will be given towards compensation to those who lose their properties

Total cost of the project: Rs 240 crore (including compensation)