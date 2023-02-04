Palike steps up pace on Palace Grounds Road expansion

The BBMP is working overtime to construct two extra lanes in front of Palace Grounds in a week’s time, just three weeks after it axed over 54 mature trees.

The civic body has proposed to build a six-lane road between Cauvery Theatre and Mehkri Circle to reduce traffic congestion in the area. Besides improving traffic flow, the project is expected to cut down the time taken to travel between the two places. However, the revised plan calls for removing the footpath on one side of the road.

Designs available with DH reveals that the BBMP has proposed to construct a 9.5-metre wide road in two directions. The wide footpath towards Mekhri Circle will be retained, while the footpath towards Cauvery Theatre will be taken away to expand the motorable lane for vehicles. Pedestrians will be able to walk on the vacant and muddy land that is currently in dispute.

The Palike has reduced the lane width to 9.5 metres on each side to accommodate three lanes each, instead of the standard 10.5 metres. Making best use of the available space, it has also proposed to construct a stormwater drain under the main carriageway.

The BBMP’s current project may reduce traffic congestion in front of Palace Grounds, which is currently quite narrow, but vehicles may accumulate near Cauvery Theater due to lack of road uniformity.

Entry and exit

A senior BBMP official stated that the civic body is working on an initiative to modify the entry and exit of vehicles from Palace Grounds to Ballari Road.

“At present, the queuing up of vehicles heading to Palace Grounds was taking place on the main road, disrupting vehicle movements. We want these vehicles to use the vacant stretch between the gates and the main road to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles,” he said.