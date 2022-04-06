Palike yet to plug tax portal loophole

Giving citizens the option of selecting the “zone” while paying property tax online has led to thousands of people under-assessing their property, knowingly or unknowingly, resulting in revenue loss to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Citizens have been slapped with notices for dues and penalties running into lakhs of rupees.

This loophole in the BBMP’s property tax payment digital platform – which officials admit allows big properties to manipulate zones to pay a lower tax – has not been plugged this year too despite heated discussions on the issue in the Assembly session.

Besides the property size or type, the zone – which is classified into six categories from ‘A’ to ‘F’ – is an important component that can vary the property tax by a huge margin. Though the BBMP has classified every street under a particular zone, the civic body has left the property owner to choose the zone. This has allowed, for instance, occupants of an apartment having the same property size, to pay different taxes.

Some residents wonder why the BBMP is not freezing the “zone” automatically the moment a taxpayer keys in the property location on the system.

“A lot of residents in Bengaluru do not even know their ward name or number. How can the BBMP expect the citizens to know the zonal classification?” a resident of Banaswadi wondered.

“I was forced to pay a penalty of Rs 47,000 for selecting the wrong zone in the last five years. When I pay the property tax, all that we tend to check is the owner’s name and the property address. The software should automatically lock the zone when I enter basic details,” he said.

He is one among the 75,000 property owners who were penalised for “under-assessing” the property tax last October. In all, over three lakh properties had mentioned the wrong zone while paying tax online.

Vijay Reddy, president of Langford Gardens Residents’ Welfare Association said he has come across complaints of houses on the same road being classified under different zones. “The online payment system is creating a lot of confusion. The layman does not know what zonal classification means. The system needs to be simplified,” he said.

Crores lost

Insiders say BBMP is losing out on revenue. “When the self-assessment scheme was first introduced in 2007-08, there was no option to select zones. It was locked when the property address was fed into the system. It was only after 2016 that the choice to select zones was kept open, providing avenues to make money,” a source in the BBMP said.

The civic body was able to collect just Rs 3,000 crore in 2021-22 which is Rs 1,000 crore less than its target. Officials admit that the revenue inspectors do “help” large properties, both commercial and residential, to lower the property tax by manipulating zonal classification. The civic body has the potential to collect close to Rs 5,000 crore a year from property tax alone, ex-councillors say, suggesting plugging revenue leaks. Meanwhile, the BBMP has promised to come up with a fool-proof system. “Locking the zone is a good solution provided all the properties are verified along with zones. What we have found is that the zonal classification itself has not been done correctly. By locking the zones, we may perpetuate the mistakes. Hence, it was decided to keep it open,” a senior official said. The BBMP, he said, plans to monitor some high-value properties to reduce under-assessment of properties.

