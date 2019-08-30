PES on a high as varsity gears up for second eye in sky

PES University is all set to launch its second satellite, designed by students with the help of experts and faculties and funded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The project assigned by the DRDO to the students two years ago, with a fund of Rs 2.22 crore, is in its final stage. The final testing and launch will be conducted in the next three months.

PES University Vice-Chancellor Dr KNB Murthy said: “The fabrication level of the model is completed. The flight model is under construction.

“The DRDO needs to test this flight model, and we are waiting for their dates.”

However, the authorities refused to reveal the areas of interest on which the model is designed. “As it is a defence-related satellite, we have to maintain confidentiality,” explained KNB Murthy.

A total of 150 students from across all engineering departments are involved in the project. Senior faculties and experts from the field are assisting the students in designing the satellite.

It can be recalled that PES was the first university in the state to launch a student-designed satellite in 2016. The nanosatellite designed by the students was successfully launched into polar orbit with assistance from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).