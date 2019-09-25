Plog run for plastic ban

To achieve a complete plastic ban, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is organising ‘plog run’ in the city.

Addressing the media persons on Tuesday, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said: “We are organising the plog run in the city on October 2 in association with the United Way India and Go Native.”

“The run will cover 50 locations of the city, including 10 slum areas covering 2km of the road including footpaths, pedestrian crossings, parks and playgrounds,” Kumar said.

D Randeep, Additional Commissioner, BBMP Solid Waste Management, said: “To spread awareness among the public about the plastic ban, we have instructed all the sanitation workers to register the quantity of plastic collected every day between September 23 and October 1.”