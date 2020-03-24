Police ensuring people stay in their houses amid coronavirus lockdown

The Bangalore City Police are being very strict and taking all measures, including using lathis, against public and shopkeepers to ensure everyone stays in their residences and avoid getting infected by the coronavirus.

The Police have also closed tolls in Bengaluru, including the ones at Nelamangala, Doddabballapur and other tolls, to ensure people don't go out of the City.

Medical stores, vegetable shops, provision stores, fruit vendors are alone allowed do business across. Everything is closed, including hotels, chicken and mutton stalls.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

At Nelamangala toll, a huge number of vehicles had piled up as the police had closed the toll so that people don't go to the villages and possibly spread the virus there.

Many motorists argued with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) N Shashi Kumar about blocking the road. The motorists were giving various reasons requesting the police to allow them to go out Bengaluru. But none of them were entertained.

A senior officer said, “We are allowing the sale of essential commodities like vegetables, fruit, milk and groceries only for a few hours in the morning and asking shops to be shut after 10 am, except medical stores. If these shops are open, people keep coming outside unnecessarily. So, we have taken this initiative.”

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

At Vidyapeetha Circle, Swetha Circle and in Kathriguppe, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Uttarahalli, Basavanagudi, Vijayanagar, shops were shut down by the police after 11 am. The police, both law and order and traffic, are making rounds and announcing people to maintain distance if they come out to buy vegetables.

A senior officer said, “We have been strict with people on the oral orders issued by our Home Minister and senior officers. The Police Commissioner has also issued a prohibitory order. So, we don't want anyone coming out of their house. If they come, we are using lathis and chasing them till they reach their residences.”

Kummi, a vegetable vendor said, “I was asked to shut the shop by 10 am. But I had to open it for some more time as stock was left. The police almost tried to take away my weighing machine. I had no option but to close the shop.”

Nagaraj, a mutton stall vendor, said, “I have been getting calls from my regular customers to supply them mutton. But the police have instructed me not to open the shop till further orders. People are ready to pay Rs 200 to Rs 300 extra per kilogram of mutton.”

Madhu, a provision store owner, said, “I am not getting stock as the lorries carrying groceries are being stopped at the outskirts of the city. So, I am selling whatever is left in the stock and will close the shop.”

In many places, the police were found chasing away and bearing mischievous vagabonds.

Cigarette shops, tea stalls, juice centres and other kind of shops are closed in entire Bengaluru.