Police want CCTV cameras in cabs

The city police chief wants CCTV cameras installed in cabs for the safety of women passengers.

Police commissioner Bhaskar Rao has written to the transport department to issue directions to cab-hailing companies and vehicle rental firms in this regard. The development comes in the wake of the sensational rape and murder of a female veterinarian in Hyderabad last month.

Speaking to DH, Rao said he had written to the transport department seeking strict rules on installing CCTV cameras, GPS, emergency buttons and QR codes in cabs. "As soon as a person books a cab, details of the vehicle and the driver should reach the people whose numbers are shared by the passenger. And all these installations should be visible to the passengers," he added.