Portion of road in Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi Layout Main Road caves in

Days after a three-metre-deep sinkhole appeared on Brigade Road injuring a motorcyclist and causing massive traffic jams in central Bengaluru, a portion of Mahalakshmi Layout main road caved in on Tuesday.
This comes just two days after the road was asphalted after pipeline work, reported ANI.
Karnataka | A portion of Mahalakshmi Layout main road in Bengaluru caved in two days after it was asphalted after pipeline work. Repair work is underway. pic.twitter.com/oFdnY40Fzb
January 17, 2023
Repair works are under way.
More to follow...
