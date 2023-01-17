Days after asphalting, part of road in B'luru caves in

Portion of road in Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi Layout Main Road caves in mere days after asphalting

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 17 2023, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 15:04 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Days after a three-metre-deep sinkhole appeared on Brigade Road injuring a motorcyclist and causing massive traffic jams in central Bengaluru, a portion of Mahalakshmi Layout main road caved in on Tuesday.

This comes just two days after the road was asphalted after pipeline work, reported ANI.

Repair works are under way.

More to follow...

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Roads
Bengaluru roads

