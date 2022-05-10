Pothole woes? Use app to raise complaints

All assistant engineers (AE) and assistant executive engineers (AEE) of the BBMP have been tasked with the responsibility of identifying potholes on all arterial, sub-arterial and ward roads.

After an internal survey, the civic body has promised to provide access to the BBMP’s ‘Fix My Street’ mobile application where citizens can raise complaints related to potholes.

The assurance was given by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday. He held a meeting with zonal engineers on filling all potholes in a time-bound manner.

“The Fix My Street app was so far being used for internal purposes. From next Monday, the public, too, will be given access to the app, which has an option to add the location of the pothole. Once the complaint is received, we can fix the bad road in a week’s time,” he said.

The BBMP, Girinath said, plans to use the automated pothole-filling machine — Python — to repair 180 km of main roads. The potholes on the remaining roads will be fixed by using the BBMP’s batch mix plant.

Speaking to reporters, Girinath promised to reveal the total number of potholes identified by engineers on Thursday.

Bigger role for special commissioners

IAS officers, who are posted as special commissioners, have been given a bigger responsibility in managing civic affairs at the zonal level.

It is also learnt that the newly appointed chief commissioner has informed the special commissioners to be present in their respective zonal head office on a daily basis. He also told them to make themselves available for members of the public in the evening.

In an internal note, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has also scheduled a reviewing meeting of all eight zones in the coming days. Days when the inspection is scheduled are: Tuesday (East), Wednesday (RR Nagar), Thursday (Bommanahalli), Friday (Dasarahalli), Saturday (Mahadevapura), Sunday (Yelahanka), Monday (South) and Tuesday (West). All the meetings are scheduled at 6 am.