Power cut in and around HSR Layout on Wednesday

  • Jan 01 2020, 00:27am ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2020, 00:37am ist
Regular maintenance works taken up by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) under the 66/11 kV HSR main unit sub-station (MUSS) will result in a power outage in southeastern parts of Bengaluru on Thursday, from 10 am to 5 pm. 

The affected areas will be Mangammana Palya, Neelakanteswara Layout, Manjunath Layout, Madeena Nagar, Hosapalya Main Road, HSR Layout 7th Sector, Rupena Agrahara and the adjoining localities. Call 1912 to register any complaints, Bescom said in a press release. 

