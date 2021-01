Regular maintenance work by Bescom in the Jayadeva and Sarakki sub-division will result in power outage in the jurisdictional area from January 4 to 9 between 10.30 am and 6.30 pm.

According to a statement issued by Bescom, NS Palya Industrial Area, BTM Phase 2, Mico Layout 7th Main Road, IAS Colony, Madeena Nagar, EWS Extension 16th Main Road, JP Nagar Phase 3, 4 and 5, Dhanvantari Park, DS Palya, Dollars Colony and adjoining areas will witness power cuts.