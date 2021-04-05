Private company to fight fire, foul smell at landfill sites

The BBMP has invited bids for extinguishing fires and containing the foul odour at Mandur, Mittaganahalli, Bellahalli and Bagalur landfill sites where it plans to conduct biomining.

After fires broke out at the landfills in recent times, especially at Mandur, citizens were alarmed, and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) found itself in a spot of bother once again.

Officials have now floated tenders in which successful bidders will be awarded the contract to extinguish the fire for six months.

The tender was issued by the executive engineer on behalf of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) division of BBMP. The technical bids are expected to be opened in a week, while the opening of the financial bids and awarding of the work may take about a month.

According to the BBMP, around 20,000 tonnes of garbage was dumped on the two yards of Mandur before the activity was abandoned in 2014 following objections from local citizens. The garbage will be cleared in a scientific manner under the biomining project.

Praveen Lingaiah, Executive Engineer (TEC), BBMP, said the work, estimated to cost Rs 6 lakh, would ensure quick response to any fire incidents at the spot until the biomining projects are completed at the sites. Water tankers will be installed at the sites to extinguish fires immediately when they break out and the mud-capping work will also be conducted at several of the places where the accidents have been reported previously, he added.

The successful bidder must supply 60,000 litres of enzymes for managing the leachate and recirculation of treated enzymes on bioproduct solution to control fires.

The contractor will have to spray lemongrass solution to curb the foul smell at Mandur South and Mittaganahalli landfill sites.