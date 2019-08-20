Protest against 'new construction' along ORR on Tuesday

Residents of Bellandur and other areas along the outer ring road (ORR) will form a human chain on Tuesday in protest against the lack of a planned approach in permitting new constructions in a heavily congested zone that lacks basic civic infrastructure.

The human chain will be staged from RMZ Ecoworld to ORR's Bellandur Junction. Residents are fed up with the daily traffic jam along the ORR thanks to hundreds of companies already operating in the area. They say the government is blatantly giving permissions for new construction.

“There are no plans for a metro in this high-density belt. The elevated corridor project is on hold. There are no frequent buses or suburban railway here either. On top of that, the government is giving permits for new construction. One building accommodates at least 5,000 people. Imagine the increase in traffic,” asked Shalini Susheel, a resident. “RMZ Corp is planning two new offices with several towers, each with 13 floors, which will accommodate at least one lakh people. But, there are no roads to cater to the load. There are no plans to widen the existing roads. Reduce the commute time along the ORR to 10 minutes during peak hour and then think of new construction."