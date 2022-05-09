Rain inflicts damage on newly opened stadium in city

Heavy wind and rainfall disrupted power supply in many parts of Bengaluru and some areas of southern Karnataka on Sunday evening.

At the newly inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in HSR Layout, the canopy of a gallery got uprooted and fell down. The stadium was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 1.

At least 375 electricity poles have been damaged and broken; 30 transformers were damaged while 398 trees and trunks have fallen on power supply lines, Bescom said.

In HSR Layout, 35 poles were broken. Power supply was disrupted in Kengeri, Bandemata, Ramohalli, Kumbalgodu, Kanakapura, Jayanagar, Puttenahalli, and HSR Layout, Bescom officials said.

In Koramangala, a car and an ambulance were damaged in a tree fall. Another car was crushed by a tree fall in NS Palya.

In HSR Layout 24th Main Road, a tree crashed on a car. A total of seven electricity poles are reported to have been uprooted in BTM Layout.