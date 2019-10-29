Rain saves air quality

The city’s air quality saw minimal difference this Deepavali, most of which could be attributed to the evening downpour.

According to data gathered by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the overall ambient air quality remained satisfactory in most places, which could mean a possible minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.

KSPCB has been collecting data from seven of its Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations in the city that gather information round the clock. The data is being assessed by the board to see the impact of bursting firecrackers during the festival.

There were a few areas where the air quality saw a significant change. In areas around the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) on Hosur Road, the air quality went from good to satisfactory on Sunday. Usually, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area is around 35. However, it went up to 67 on the first day of the festival.

A similar recording was made around the Veterinary Hospital in Hebbal, where the usual AQI of 46 shot up to 69 on Sunday.

Though there was a minor change in figures, the air quality remained mostly constant around Central Silk Board, Mysuru Road, Jayanagar 5th Block and Basaveshwaranagar. Around City Railway Station, the air quality — like on most normal days — remained moderate even on Sunday.

“We have been gathering data on pollution levels around the festive season, which remained mostly satisfactory on the first day. This can be largely attributed to the rains. Also, we are seeing increased awareness and a reduction in people bursting firecrackers in the last few years. A comprehensive analysis can be done only after three days,” said a source from KSPCB.