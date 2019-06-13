Reconstruction of complexes : HC notice to BDA head

The High Court of Karnataka issued a notice to the Bangalore Development Authority commissioner while hearing a petition challenging a plan to demolish and reconstruct/renovate 20 BDA complexes constructed recently.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice A S Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad was hearing a petition filed by Neelira M Subbaiah, a resident of New Thippasandra, who moved the court seeking directions to stay the proposal to renovate/reconstruct, BDA complexes at a cost of Rs 330 crore.

The petitioner stated that officials in-charge neglected 20 BDA complexes due to collusion with the vested interests/offenders, who have illegally converted lakhs of residential sites into commercial ones without authority and against the BDA law, resulting in serious congestion of road.

The petitioner also stated that the complexes were being used for immoral activities.

The petitioner also alleged that the BDA officials in charge of the 20 complexes looted crores of rupees by obtaining false sanctions and in the guise of maintenance charges. However, the complexes are maintained below any engineering standards.

The petitioner stated that spending Rs 330 crore for the renovation of the complexes is a wasteful expenditure, and the complexes can be retained as they were recently constructed and just require good maintenance.

The court directed the BDA commissioner to file objections and adjourned the case for hearing to July 9.